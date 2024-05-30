Ryan Reynolds reveals how 'anxiety' helped him as a father

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his past experiences with anxiety.

In his latest interview with People magazine, the Deadpool and Wolverine star revealed he loves having anxiety because it has given him a new perspective on fatherhood.

"Now I love that I have anxiety, I love that I've had anxiety,” said the 47-year-old actor, who shares four children, James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty with wife Blake Lively.

He further shared, "I think it makes it better because your focus is less on yourself and more on your kids. I know you know that too.



"When I see my kids experiencing some of that, which is probably genetic, I know how to address it in a way that is compassionate, that actually allows them to feel seen. I know that I can't just fix it. And I can communicate all that stuff to them and with them. I'm always grateful for it,” Ryan added.

The Green Lantern actor continued that his anxiety has helped him improve the quality of his work as he is constantly questioning things.

"My job benefits greatly. People who have anxiety are constantly thinking into the future. You're constantly, 'What if this happens? What if that happens?' You're always telling yourself stories,” the IF star explained.



"So when we're shooting 'Deadpool and Wolverine', I'm not just shooting the movie, I'm also sitting in the audience as a cautious critic going, 'I don't like that. I don't buy that.' So anxiety creates that ecosystem of awareness that I wouldn't otherwise [have],” said Ryan.