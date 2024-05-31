 
Geo News

Prince Harry's next move could completely jeopardize royal family relations

Prince Harry warned as he gears up to make his next move amid rift with Royal family

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Prince Harrys next move could completely jeopardize royal family relations
Prince Harry’s next move could completely jeopardize royal family relations

Prince Harry dropped hints in his bombshell memoir Spare about writing a sequel of the bestselling book, claimed a royal expert.

However, the autobiography could completely jeopardize his chances of reconciling with his family, especially King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As per the Independent, royal author and expert Robert Hardman claimed that the Duke of Sussex may soon publish part two of his controversial memoir.

Hardman pointed out that Harry only touched on his wedding to Meghan Markle in a total of four or five pages, which he said meant that the Duke would likely write a sequel.

"Now, as an author, that says to me one thing and one thing only: part two might be on its way,” he said, adding that a sequel would further strain his relationship with the Royal family.

Echoing the same sentiments, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Kinsey Schofield on her Unfiltered podcast that the Duke signed a contract with the publisher for multiple books so a sequel might be in the works.

However, she claimed that Harry may delay his plans for the sake of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

"I don't feel like he would put his family in such a weird position while they're battling multiple cancer issues, but I do think it's a no-brainer that if Spare were such a huge financial success for him that he leaned back into that,” she said.

"I feel like that really was, aside from the Netflix docu-series, one of [the Sussexes'] only real commercial successes."

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment video
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Princess Eugenie celebrates first birthday of son Ernest
Princess Eugenie celebrates first birthday of son Ernest
Jennifer Garner ignites feud with Jennifer Lopez over Ben Affleck's well-being
Jennifer Garner ignites feud with Jennifer Lopez over Ben Affleck's well-being
Dolly Parton reveals how her marriage lasted so long
Dolly Parton reveals how her marriage lasted so long
Madonna in legal trouble amid the 'Celebration tour'
Madonna in legal trouble amid the 'Celebration tour'
Jeremy Renner returns in first film role since serious snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner returns in first film role since serious snowplow accident
Kendall Jenner left in awe amid Bad Bunny reconciliation: 'I shouldn't have'
Kendall Jenner left in awe amid Bad Bunny reconciliation: 'I shouldn't have'
Demi Moore confesses suffering from 'Imposter Syndrome'
Demi Moore confesses suffering from 'Imposter Syndrome'
'Deadpool & Wolverine' doubles down on R-rated theme
'Deadpool & Wolverine' doubles down on R-rated theme
Jennifer Aniston recalls ‘terrible' chemistry testing with strangers
Jennifer Aniston recalls ‘terrible' chemistry testing with strangers
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell uncertain about reconciliation after split?
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell uncertain about reconciliation after split?
Sofia Vergara breaks silence between pastic surgery or fillers
Sofia Vergara breaks silence between pastic surgery or fillers