Prince Harry’s next move could completely jeopardize royal family relations

Prince Harry dropped hints in his bombshell memoir Spare about writing a sequel of the bestselling book, claimed a royal expert.



However, the autobiography could completely jeopardize his chances of reconciling with his family, especially King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As per the Independent, royal author and expert Robert Hardman claimed that the Duke of Sussex may soon publish part two of his controversial memoir.

Hardman pointed out that Harry only touched on his wedding to Meghan Markle in a total of four or five pages, which he said meant that the Duke would likely write a sequel.

"Now, as an author, that says to me one thing and one thing only: part two might be on its way,” he said, adding that a sequel would further strain his relationship with the Royal family.

Echoing the same sentiments, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Kinsey Schofield on her Unfiltered podcast that the Duke signed a contract with the publisher for multiple books so a sequel might be in the works.

However, she claimed that Harry may delay his plans for the sake of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

"I don't feel like he would put his family in such a weird position while they're battling multiple cancer issues, but I do think it's a no-brainer that if Spare were such a huge financial success for him that he leaned back into that,” she said.

"I feel like that really was, aside from the Netflix docu-series, one of [the Sussexes'] only real commercial successes."