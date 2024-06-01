 
Mel B teases 'Spice Girls' nod in wedding plans with Rory McPhee

Mel B hints at 'Spice Girls' trademark leopard print comeback on wedding with Rory McPhee

June 01, 2024

Mel B eagerly preparing for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Rory McPhee.

The former Spice Girls member, who is gearing to tie the knot for the third time hints at the band being part of the celebrations.

In a recent interview with Attitude, Mel B shared some insights into her wedding plans, hinting at subtle nod to her Scary Spice alter ego.

She has disclosed that her Spice Girls legacy will be woven into the celebrations, saying, "Of course, all the girls are going to be invited," adding about their trademark leopard print style, "There will be some leopard print!"

The girls band recently came together for Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday celebration, sparking excitement for future collaborations.

During the interview Mel B also revealed that the wedding date yet remains undecided, sharing, "I've been given a few dates, but none we've said yes to yet. Only 30 couples a year get married there, so it's quite a thing."

