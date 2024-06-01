T20 World Cup 2024: US envoy hopes Pakistan will have 'an unforgettable tournament'

US Ambassador Donald Blome enjoying cricket with Pakistan team players at US Embassy in this image released on April 30, 2024. — X/@usembislamabad

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome Saturday conveyed his best wishes to the Pakistan cricket team, wishing them an unforgettable tournament ahead of the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup 2024 set to commence today.

"On behalf of the US mission in Pakistan, I extend my warmest wishes to captain Babar Azam and his team for an unforgettable tournament," Ambassador Blome said in a video message posted on the American embassy's official X account.

The envoy's remarks came as his country is co-hosting its first-ever T20 World Cup along with West Indies, which will see 20 teams battling it out for the coveted title.

The Pakistani team, who have just experienced a 2-0 defeat in a four-match T20 series against England, will begin their world cup journey on June 6 against the hosts US in Dallas.

The Green Shirts will then face arch-rivals India on June 9 in New York, followed by their match against Canada (June 11) and Ireland (June 16).

In his video message, the envoy underscored observing Pakistan's passion for cricket and said: "A love of sports is something that our countries share."

"I'm delighted that for the first time, the US will be hosting the cricket World Cup [...] I'm sure we are going to see some exciting matches," he said.

He also recalled his previous interaction with the national side in April, wherein the US embassy hosted the Men in Green ahead of the mega event, Ambassador Blome said.

During the event, left-arm fast Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan gave Ambassador Blome some cricket tips using a special cricket ball.