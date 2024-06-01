Ben Affleck once again hints reconciliation with JLo amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck was once again spotted wearing his wedding ring amid marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.

The actor was seen arriving on the set of The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles on Friday. According to visuals shared by Daily Mail, Ben was captured entering his trailer before kick starting filming for the sequel.

Besides his wedding band, Ben sported a red shirt, paired with classic denim jeans.

His outing comes after Jennifer announced the cancellation of her This Is Me...Live summer tour, stating that she wants to spend time with her family.

Ben and J Lo briefly reunited on Thursday to attend his daughter Violet's high school graduation.

The update comes after the couple sparked divorce rumors as both of them are “living separately” with Ben staying in his Brentwood home while the songstress is living in their $60 million mansion in Bel-Air.

At the ceremony, they were also joined by her twins Max and Emme as well as Ben's other children Fin and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.