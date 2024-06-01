WATCH: PCB's official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024 out now

Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Nehaal Naseem sang the anthem in this still taken from a video. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official anthem for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024, starting tonight in the United States, is out now as the cricket fans anxiously wait for the thrilling mega-tournament.



While releasing the soundtrack, the national cricket governing body said that the anthem was a “tribute to the unwavering spirit of our fans who cheer for the Pakistan cricket team through every triumph and challenge”.

“Let's unite, celebrate, and fuel our team's journey to conquer the world,” the PCB said.

The anthem, titled 'Sadi Vari Oye', has been sung by renowned singers Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Nehaal Naseem.



The anthem has been written by Farhan Zameer, Nehaal Naseem, Tehseen W. Chishty, Arif Lohar and Khwaja Faheem.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will begin today with Canada facing United States in the opening match of the highly-anticipated tournament.

A total of 20 teams will be taking part in the T20 World Cup 2024 where England will defend its title.

The teams are divided into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then advancing to the Super Eight phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

Pakistan will play their first match against the USA on June 6 in Dallas.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup schedule

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill