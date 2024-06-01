 
Geo News

Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health

Morgan Wade discussed how time off from social media has improved her mental health

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Morgan Wade reveals digital detox reason behind good mental health

Morgan Wade has revealed how avoiding social media has helped her prioritize her mental health.

The 29-year-old singer stated that she looks at leaving her phone aside as a “digital detox” since she’s neither playing nor doom-scrolling, and simply puts it on Do Not Disturb.

Wade also made clear her dedication to her detox by sharing that she has not logged in on any app for about a month, and regarding what she’s been doing instead.

The Wilder Days crooner told PEOPLE, "I've just been reading. I've read so much in this last month that I've not been picking up my phone every two seconds to just mindlessly scroll."

She claims to have seen a transformative change due to this decision by “getting rid of distractions”. This change has enabled the star to reflect upon life and view it from varying angles.

Morgan Wade also thinks it helps her give value to things that truly matter. Additionally, the music star has also made known her love for running and says that it is one of the sources of her inspiration and creativity.

Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again video
Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship
Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive
Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive
What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'
Enrique Iglesias mourned death of 'close friend' while filming for song 'Hero'
Enrique Iglesias mourned death of 'close friend' while filming for song 'Hero'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori growing close for 'rare reason': Report
Kanye West, Bianca Censori growing close for 'rare reason': Report
Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke addresses career challenges
Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke addresses career challenges
Ben Affleck once again hints reconciliation with JLo amid divorce rumors
Ben Affleck once again hints reconciliation with JLo amid divorce rumors