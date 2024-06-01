Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health

Morgan Wade has revealed how avoiding social media has helped her prioritize her mental health.

The 29-year-old singer stated that she looks at leaving her phone aside as a “digital detox” since she’s neither playing nor doom-scrolling, and simply puts it on Do Not Disturb.

Wade also made clear her dedication to her detox by sharing that she has not logged in on any app for about a month, and regarding what she’s been doing instead.

The Wilder Days crooner told PEOPLE, "I've just been reading. I've read so much in this last month that I've not been picking up my phone every two seconds to just mindlessly scroll."

She claims to have seen a transformative change due to this decision by “getting rid of distractions”. This change has enabled the star to reflect upon life and view it from varying angles.

Morgan Wade also thinks it helps her give value to things that truly matter. Additionally, the music star has also made known her love for running and says that it is one of the sources of her inspiration and creativity.