David Beckham shares his excitement over honour from King Charles

Former football legend David Beckham has expressed his excitement after King Charles appointed him the new ambassador of The King’s Foundation.



In a statement, David Beckham says, "I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.”

He further said: “I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."

The former footballer went on saying, according to the People, "Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work."

Beckham also spoke about his previous meeting with King Charles, saying: “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips!"