Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen gives rare update on love life as costars respond

Jessica Madsen is claiming that she's in love a year after she came out as 'bisexual'.

The face behind Bridgerton's character, Cressida Cowper, surprised her 152k Instagram followers with a post dedicated to the pride month,

Jessica, 32, claimed that she is "in love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!"

She coordinated her 'loud and proud' post with some artwork dedicated to the community and a historical photo of a march after the Stonewall Riots along with a closeup selfie of her in a tie-dyed t-shirt, rainbow face jewels and a bucket hat that read 'love supreme'.

Her costars Nicola Coughlan (who stars as Penelope Featherington) and Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) dropped a string of heart emojis in the comment section while the author of the original Bridgerton book series, Julia Quinn, opted for rainbow heart emojis.



Hannah Dodd, who essays the role of Francesca Bridgerton, commented "Love youuuuuu" and a yellow heart emoji.

Joanna Bobin, who appears as Lady Cowper also lent support as she wrote, "Go baby girl! Love you."