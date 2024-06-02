Photo: Vin Diesel 'relentless' about upcoming 'Fast and Furious' budget?

Vin Diesel reportedly does not comprehend the complexities of making a movie post Covid-19.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the eleventh installment of Fast & Furious, a source recently told In Touch Weekly, “Vin isn’t handling the new reality of moviemaking in 2024 as well as he could.”

The source explained, “The studio wants him to make the next movie, the purported finale, a lot cheaper than the $250 million that was spent on Fast X to increasingly diminishing returns. That movie cost way too much, and so did the ninth movie, 2021’s pandemic-era F9.”

Reportedly, the bosses of Universal Studios are “just begging Vin to get creative and figure out how to make this movie substantially cheaper,” but Vin does not get that.

“Vin still, relentlessly, wants to make the biggest Fast movie ever and he’s taking his case to the fans with these social media updates he’s doing. It’s a clever strategy, but is it a wise one?” they continued.

Before concluding the topic, the source shared, “Universal wants Vin to cut the pricey guest stars and make a much more pared-down thriller along the lines of the 2009 soft reboot Fast & Furious.”