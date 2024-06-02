 
Geo News

When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?

Jason Sudeikis asked the burning question from Travis Kelce during a charity event

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?
When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce was asked the burning question regarding his and Taylor Swift’s romance by Jason Sudeikis.

During a skit at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, the 48-year-old actor, while staying in character asked the NFL star if wedding bells were next for Kelce and Swift.

In the video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, wearing a fake mustache, dainty glasses and a cap, along with actors Robert Smigel and George Wendt sat with Kelce as a group at the table.

After a light-hearted discussion of the Ted Lasso star and Smigel asking Swift to foot the bill for a new stadium, the 34-year-old athlete quipped, "ain't happening."

Sudeikis, in character, had a quirky question for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, asking, “Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here …” he began.

Tilting his glasses, he looked at Kelce, continuing, “Hey … when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” referring to Swift.

In response to the question, Travis Kelce, rubbed his beard and flashed an ear-to-ear grin but did not make any comments regarding the question.

Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news
Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news
Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip
Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip
Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason
Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason
MrBeast achieves milestone of becoming most subscribed channel
MrBeast achieves milestone of becoming most subscribed channel
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor lands new role
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor lands new role
Heidi Klum marks 51st birthday with intimate celebration
Heidi Klum marks 51st birthday with intimate celebration
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new planning destined to fail?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new planning destined to fail?
David Beckham cuddles daughter Harper at Inter Miami match
David Beckham cuddles daughter Harper at Inter Miami match
North West weighs in on Kim Kardashian's acting debut
North West weighs in on Kim Kardashian's acting debut
Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen gives rare update on love life as costars respond
Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen gives rare update on love life as costars respond
Maya Hawke is the proud daughter of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman
Maya Hawke is the proud daughter of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman
Ben Affleck ignores JLo woes by hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck ignores JLo woes by hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner