When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce was asked the burning question regarding his and Taylor Swift’s romance by Jason Sudeikis.

During a skit at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, the 48-year-old actor, while staying in character asked the NFL star if wedding bells were next for Kelce and Swift.

In the video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, wearing a fake mustache, dainty glasses and a cap, along with actors Robert Smigel and George Wendt sat with Kelce as a group at the table.

After a light-hearted discussion of the Ted Lasso star and Smigel asking Swift to foot the bill for a new stadium, the 34-year-old athlete quipped, "ain't happening."



Sudeikis, in character, had a quirky question for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, asking, “Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here …” he began.

Tilting his glasses, he looked at Kelce, continuing, “Hey … when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” referring to Swift.

In response to the question, Travis Kelce, rubbed his beard and flashed an ear-to-ear grin but did not make any comments regarding the question.