 
Geo News

Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha

Naomi Watts is a mom of two children, son Sasha and daughter, Kai

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sacha

Naomi Watts is all happy to be back with her 16-year-old son.

The 55-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a cute photo of her son Sasha Schreiber.

The actress wrote a sweet message along with a photo of his son revealing her happiness and excitement about spending some quality time with Sasha.

She penned down, “He’s back. My heart is pounding,” and also tagged Sasha’s profile.

Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha

The photo featured Naomi’s eldest kid’s back while strolling ahead of her, on a footpath which appeared to be somewhere in New York City.

Sasha was sporting a black shirt and a pair of cream pants paired with white sneakers.

It is pertinent to mention that Naomi Watts shares two kids with her ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber, including Sasha whom she welcomed in 2007, and her 15-year-old daughter Kai whom she welcomed in 2008.

In April Liev told in an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark that Sasha is studying at school in Vermont

Noami ended her 11 years of relationship with Liev in 2016 and is now married to Billy Crudup.

Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation
Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50
Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news
Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news
When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?
When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?
Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip
Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip
Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason
Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason
MrBeast achieves milestone of becoming most subscribed channel
MrBeast achieves milestone of becoming most subscribed channel
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor lands new role
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor lands new role