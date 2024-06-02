Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha

Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sacha

Naomi Watts is all happy to be back with her 16-year-old son.



The 55-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a cute photo of her son Sasha Schreiber.

The actress wrote a sweet message along with a photo of his son revealing her happiness and excitement about spending some quality time with Sasha.

She penned down, “He’s back. My heart is pounding,” and also tagged Sasha’s profile.

The photo featured Naomi’s eldest kid’s back while strolling ahead of her, on a footpath which appeared to be somewhere in New York City.

Sasha was sporting a black shirt and a pair of cream pants paired with white sneakers.

It is pertinent to mention that Naomi Watts shares two kids with her ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber, including Sasha whom she welcomed in 2007, and her 15-year-old daughter Kai whom she welcomed in 2008.

In April Liev told in an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark that Sasha is studying at school in Vermont

Noami ended her 11 years of relationship with Liev in 2016 and is now married to Billy Crudup.