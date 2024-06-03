'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker makes spooky confession

Charlie Brooker recently made shocking revelations about his Black Mirror predictions.

The creator of the anthology-dystopian Netflix series recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he wrote the Season 6, Episode 1 Joan is Awful before ChatGPT was launched.

The pilot episode of the latest season follows the story of a businesswoman Joan who one day sees that there is an entire show based on her life and her activities are being played out by Salma Hayek’s AI version.

When the two team up in a meta battle against the streaming giant Streamberry, which, per its terms and conditions, owns the rights to their likeness for the AI series.

Charlie now tells the outlet that the episode in his head seemed timely as he wrote it in July 2022, almost a year before ChatGPT was launched.

However, the episode became “a flashpoint” in Hollywood.

“A couple of times on the show, there’s been something I’ve written and then something similar happens in the real world, similar-ish. Narcissistically, you start to feel like, ‘This is too big of a coincidence. I feel like I’m living in a simulation,’” he said.

Coincidentally, the episode came out amid the industry’s 2023 Writers Guild of America strike where writers and actors demanded assurance from production companies that their jobs won’t be replaced by AI.

“Someone sent me a photo of someone on the picket line dressed as Joan in her cheerleader outfit. Of all the episodes we’ve ever done, the timeliness of it absolutely couldn’t have been more spooky,” Charlie established.