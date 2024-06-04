 
Sabrina Carpenter announces new album 'Short n' Sweet', teases surprise

Sabrina Carpenter hints at a special surprise with 'Short n’ Sweet' album announcement

June 04, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with the announcement of her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Carpenter revealed the exciting news of the project.

Sharing her enthusiasm for the new project and hinting at a special surprise coming soon, the Espresso singer announced the album to be released on August 23rd.

In her announcement post, Carpenter wrote, "Short n’ Sweet' MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!! this project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too."

Adding, "i also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!!"

She shared two photos with the announcement, one of herself in a stylish off-the-shoulder jean top with a lipstick kiss mark on her shoulder, and another revealing the album's title.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to express their excitement.

One wrote, "SABRINA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IM FREAKING OUTTTTT"

Another added, "yayyyy goo baby goo!!!!!!"

"I just know this album is going to be a MASTERPIECE" the third comment read.

