Hailey Bieber posts throwback to photoshoot 'with little bean in my belly'

Hailey Bieber shot the campaign for Saint Laurent’s new collaboration with Ray-Ban pregnant with her first baby with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey captioned the post in which she re-posted a photo from the brand’s Instagram page with, “Shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly.”

Fans raved over the 27-year-old with adorable and flattering comments, referring to her as “hot momma” as well as gushing over her baby.

Bieber seems to already be in her third trimester after she made public her baby bump with photos from Hawaii where she and her spouse had their vow renewal, and the couple has continued to share glimpses of her growing belly.

Hailey and the music superstar tied the knot back in September of 2018. Although the singer revealed in 2020 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was ready for as many babies his wife was “willing to push out.”

However, Justin added, “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

Fans speculate that the couple expect a baby girl based on what Hailey referred their upcoming arrival as: “cherry blossom”. She did so while showing off her floral nail design on Instagram.