 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber posts throwback to photoshoot 'with little bean in my belly'

Hailey Bieber revealed the photoshoot she had when she was already 4-months pregnant

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Hailey Bieber posts throwback to photoshoot with little bean in my belly
Hailey Bieber posts throwback to photoshoot 'with little bean in my belly'

Hailey Bieber shot the campaign for Saint Laurent’s new collaboration with Ray-Ban pregnant with her first baby with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey captioned the post in which she re-posted a photo from the brand’s Instagram page with, “Shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly.”

Fans raved over the 27-year-old with adorable and flattering comments, referring to her as “hot momma” as well as gushing over her baby.

Hailey Bieber posts throwback to photoshoot with little bean in my belly

Bieber seems to already be in her third trimester after she made public her baby bump with photos from Hawaii where she and her spouse had their vow renewal, and the couple has continued to share glimpses of her growing belly.

Hailey and the music superstar tied the knot back in September of 2018. Although the singer revealed in 2020 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was ready for as many babies his wife was “willing to push out.”

Hailey Bieber posts throwback to photoshoot with little bean in my belly

However, Justin added, “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

Fans speculate that the couple expect a baby girl based on what Hailey referred their upcoming arrival as: “cherry blossom”. She did so while showing off her floral nail design on Instagram.

Pat Sajak looks back on 'great 40 years' with 'Wheel of Fortune' amid retirement
Pat Sajak looks back on 'great 40 years' with 'Wheel of Fortune' amid retirement
Sabrina Carpenter announces new album 'Short n' Sweet', teases surprise
Sabrina Carpenter announces new album 'Short n' Sweet', teases surprise
Miley Cyrus 'still doesn't know' if she would embrace motherhood
Miley Cyrus 'still doesn't know' if she would embrace motherhood
Jelly Roll's son Noah surprises fans on Bunnie XO's social media account
Jelly Roll's son Noah surprises fans on Bunnie XO's social media account
Kris Jenner mourns 'hardest' death of friend, Nicole Brown Simpson
Kris Jenner mourns 'hardest' death of friend, Nicole Brown Simpson
Miley Cyrus slams Grammys for lack of recognition
Miley Cyrus slams Grammys for lack of recognition
Taylor Swift celebrates inclusivity at Lyon 'Eras Tour' concert
Taylor Swift celebrates inclusivity at Lyon 'Eras Tour' concert
Taylor Swift blushes over 'football' lyrics, nod to Travis Kelce romance?
Taylor Swift blushes over 'football' lyrics, nod to Travis Kelce romance?
Victoria Beckham holds onto son Brooklyn's bizarre memento
Victoria Beckham holds onto son Brooklyn's bizarre memento
Sofia Vergara revives 'very high bar' Colombian coffee tradition
Sofia Vergara revives 'very high bar' Colombian coffee tradition
Dakota Fanning reveals valuable advice for young actors
Dakota Fanning reveals valuable advice for young actors
Megan Thee Stallion unveils new album release date
Megan Thee Stallion unveils new album release date