Pat Sajak looks back on 'great 40 years' with 'Wheel of Fortune' amid retirement

Pat Sajak has been part of the quiz show, 'Wheel of Fortune' for more than 4 decades.

June 04, 2024

Pat Sajak is reflecting on his time as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

On Monday, June 3, a video was shared with Good Morning America in which Pat opened up about his journey with the game show and his retirement.

Pat has been part of the show since 1981, in which contestants compete in different quizzes to win cash prizes.

He revealed his feelings in the last week of the show, saying, "It’s surprisingly okay.”

The 77-year-old host continued, “This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I've had time to sort of get used to it.”

“And it's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run," he added.

Pat recalled, "Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And, that's been awfully gratifying.”

He called his time on the show serving as a host a ‘great’ period, he said, "It's been a great 40 years, and I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead."

The last episode of Wheel of Fortune season 41, is all set to air on Friday, June 7.

