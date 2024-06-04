Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift recently announced Griff, an English singer, as an opener for her June 22 Eras Tour show in London.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Griff revealed how a chance encounter with Swift at Kendrick Lamar concert led to her landing an opening slot on Eras Tour.

Griff recalled November 2022 moment at Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour, revealing, "I actually bumped into Taylor at a Kendrick Lamar concert in London. It was so surreal to see her there."

"We spoke a little and I was congratulating her on everything, and she mentioned then at some point she would love to have me [as an opener on tour one day]," she said, adding, "I was dying."

The Lover hitmaker made good on her word, officially announcing Griff as an opener for her show in London.

The announcement followed Swift's Instagram Story praising Griff's song Vertigo, which came ten months after their initial meeting.

Taylor Swift gave a shoutout to Griff for her son 'Vertigo'

On Instagram, Griff expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "If you know me you know this might be one of the most surreal things to say but TAYLOR SWIFT HAS INVITED ME ON THE ERAS TOUR!!!!!!!!!!"

Griff expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform on Taylor Swift Eras Tour

She added, "8 yr old me who had fearless on repeat wouldn’t believe this. So unbelievably grateful to Taylor for all the love she’s shown me and my music. See you at Wembley on June 22nd. Ly."