 
Geo News

Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, Griff encounter at Lamar concert led to Eras Tour gig

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour
Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift recently announced Griff, an English singer, as an opener for her June 22 Eras Tour show in London.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Griff revealed how a chance encounter with Swift at Kendrick Lamar concert led to her landing an opening slot on Eras Tour.

Griff recalled November 2022 moment at Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour, revealing, "I actually bumped into Taylor at a Kendrick Lamar concert in London. It was so surreal to see her there."

"We spoke a little and I was congratulating her on everything, and she mentioned then at some point she would love to have me [as an opener on tour one day]," she said, adding, "I was dying."

The Lover hitmaker made good on her word, officially announcing Griff as an opener for her show in London.

The announcement followed Swift's Instagram Story praising Griff's song Vertigo, which came ten months after their initial meeting.

Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour
Taylor Swift gave a shoutout to Griff for her son 'Vertigo'

On Instagram, Griff expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "If you know me you know this might be one of the most surreal things to say but TAYLOR SWIFT HAS INVITED ME ON THE ERAS TOUR!!!!!!!!!!"

Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour
Griff expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform on Taylor Swift Eras Tour

She added, "8 yr old me who had fearless on repeat wouldn’t believe this. So unbelievably grateful to Taylor for all the love she’s shown me and my music. See you at Wembley on June 22nd. Ly."

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards
Bebe Rexha finally takes action against man for 1 year old assault on stage
Bebe Rexha finally takes action against man for 1 year old assault on stage
Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return
Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return
Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment
Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years
Skilla Baby opens up about his musical influences: 'I got to be like that'
Skilla Baby opens up about his musical influences: 'I got to be like that'
Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about ‘hard' divorce from Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about ‘hard' divorce from Joshua Jackson
Kevin Costner remembers how close he was to Whitney Houston
Kevin Costner remembers how close he was to Whitney Houston
Bill Corgan throws weight behind Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' length
Bill Corgan throws weight behind Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' length
Bad news for Kanye West amid legal trouble
Bad news for Kanye West amid legal trouble
'Cheer' star George Wendt gushed over nephew Jason Sudeikis's success
'Cheer' star George Wendt gushed over nephew Jason Sudeikis's success
Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True's big news: 'So Excited'
Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True's big news: 'So Excited'