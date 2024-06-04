How much will Kylian Mbappe make after Real Madrid signing?

Kylian Mbappe to get a signing-on bonus of at least $162.9 million. — Reuters

French golden-boot winner Kylian Mbappe has formally joined Spanish football club Real Madrid, after spending seven years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Los Blancos announced Monday.

The Madrid-based club signed the 25-year-old for five seasons, which Mbappe called a dream come true.

According to the financial details quoted by the BBC, Kylian Mbappe will get a signing-on bonus of at least $162.9 million over the five-year term.

Shortly after Real Madrid's official announcement, the former PSG forward wrote on his Instagram: "So happy and proud to join the club of my dream [Real Madrid]."

His social media post added: "Nobody can understand how excited I am right now."

Cristiano Ronaldo once played for Real Madrid. — Instagram/@k.mbappe

The striker’s post was also accompanied by his pictures when he was in his childhood days, wearing a Real Madrid shirt and standing with Portuguese star and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The confirmation was given to the free summer transfer of the Ligue 1 player after Los Blancos won the Champions League title for the 15th time.

Kylian Mbappe started his career with PSG in 2017 and was part of six league-winning campaigns.

While highlighting Mbappe's achievements, Los Blancos said: "Mbappe has won the French League, Cup and Super Cup this season. In seven years at the French club, he has won 17 titles: 6 Leagues, 4 French Cups, 5 French Super Cups and 2 League Cups."