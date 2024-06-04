 
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC

Blake Lively is the mother to four kids with husband Ryan Reynolds

June 04, 2024

Ryan Reynolds was recently sighted with his wife Blake Lively in New York City.

The celebrity couple rocked a cozy yet complimentary attire as they walked hand-in-hand on the streets of New York City, per Hello Magazine.

Ryan Reynolds looked comfy in a sky-blue half-sleeve’ shirt paired with petrol blue trousers. He added a pair of shades, Converse and a watch to elevate his style.

On the other hand, Blake was sighted wearing a black-tank top with blue mom jeans. She held her hair up to escape the heat and accessorized it with shades while carrying a beige jacket in her hands.

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple are parents to four children and in a recent chat with People Magazine, Ryan shared parenting advice that he received from director Shawn Levy.

He recalled, “Shawn Levy told me something that stuck with me forever – that people tend to only talk about their wins,” he recalled.

“But I think it’s really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose, you don’t get what you want all the time,” Ryan noted.

He explained that he would want his children to know about “something you worked on really hard didn’t work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn’t sit right with you.”

“It’s just so important that [your kids] see that and they don’t just hear, ‘Oh Dad nailed it.’ Because you lose so much more than you win,” he said in conclusion. 

