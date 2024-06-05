 
Sydney Thunder all set to launch tape-ball tournament

Those who wish to participate can register themselves during cultural festival slated set to be held on June 29

Sohail Imran

June 05, 2024

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder has announced launching a tape-ball league in June, which will also provision a free South Asian-themed cultural festival.

The six-week tournament, titled "The Sydney Thunder Tape Ball League", will commence on August 26 and will be played at Blacktown International Sports Park.

The event will be operated by the Cricket NSW competitions team with cash prizes up for grabs for the finalists. 

The teams and individuals who wish to participate in the tournament can get to register themselves at the cultural festival which will be held on June 29 at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park.

The festival, aimed at setting up 24 hours of entertainment for cricket fans with the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean on June 30, will feature casual tape ball games, food stalls and other activities for the attendees who will also enjoy a stint by comedian and MC Nazeem Hussain

Furthermore, Sydney Thunder stars Tanveer Sangha and Phoebe Litchfield, as well as Pakistani-born former Australian international and Thunder representative Fawad Ahmed will also be present there.

Most notably, no fee will be charged to those attending the festival nor there are any restrictions as the event is open to all.

Expressing his views Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said that the club welcomes everyone, especially the people of Western Sydney and the city's South Asian communities to the event.

"We look forward to receiving registrations for the Sydney Thunder Tape Ball League at the festival, but the day will offer so much more than that.

"It's a great example of the club immersing itself in our heartland and the fabric of the diverse and rapidly growing population of Western Sydney," Copeland said stressing that "there will be something for everyone."

