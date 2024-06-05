 
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark romance rumors with ‘flirtatious' encounter

An insider says that Demi Moore and Joe Jonas sparked romance rumors during their time at the festival

June 05, 2024

Joe Jonas seems to be moving on from ex sooner than his fans might have guessed.

According to an insider privy to Page Six, the Jonas Brothers hitmaker was seen bonding with Demi Moore during a flirty encounter.

The 61-year-old actress, who returned to the Cannes Film Festival after 30 years and created Oscar buzz with her movie The Substance, met Joe while spending time in the South of France last month.

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded,” the source claimed as they were seen grabbing a bite together at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

The insider further shared their interaction was oozing flirtatious romance, however, they dispelled any rumors of a fling.

Demi also hosted the amfAR gala during the festival where Joe performed a surprise gig on stage, alongside his brother Nick Jonas, where he crooned his band DNCE’s Cake by the Ocean.

After Demi danced to the song with actress Michelle Yeoh, she was later spotted dining with Joe, his brother Kevin Jonas and supermodel Heidi Klum.

The tip comes after he called it quits with Stormi Bree recently because he’s “busy working” on his upcoming solo album.

“He has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” an insider had told Page Six last week.

