Kim Kardashian tries 'stealing' North West's spotlight?

Kim Kardashian's recent photos have her follower thinking if she tried making North West's success about her

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Kim Kardashian tries 'stealing' North West's spotlight?

Kim Kardashian drew backlash for her recent social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old reality TV star posted a carousel of photos of herself wearing a furry yellow coat and an oversize trapper hat which looked like a costume of a lion cub, appearing similar to what her daughter North West was wearing during her Hollywood Bowl debut.

Donning a lion-inspired costume, North sang I Just Can’t Wait to Be King at Lion King live concert after getting a heart-warming introduction from Jason Weaver, who voiced the cub’s singing voice in the 1994 animated film.

Her celebrity parents Kim and Kanye West, along with their other children, cheered for their eldest daughter from the audience.

However, followers were not happy with Kim’s recent pictures as they claimed that she’s trying to steal her daughter’s spotlight. 

"Just let your daughter have her spotlight kim," one user penned.

Another follower claimed, "Girl you tripping let your daughter shine," while one more netizen said, "'How can I make it about me...'"

"Was this a Kim campaign all along," another user wondered.


