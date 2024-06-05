Jennifer Lopez didn't refute Ben Affleck divorce rumors for 'publicity': Insider

Jennifer Lopez is bearing the brunt of the divorce rumors she has been facing with Ben Affleck for almost a month now.

An insider tells Daily Mail that JLO is looking to “make extra efforts” to help save her marriage with the Batman actor with whom she rekindled her romance in 2021.

With Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner trying to desperately save their marriage, the couple has been trying to put on a united front, however, it’s still not enough to undo the damage already done.

Now, sources have claimed that Jennifer has realized her failure to tackle the divorce reports which have also affected her husband.

“Jennifer allowed the breakup rumors to ruminate while on the press tour for her new film Atlas because if people are talking about you, it can be a good thing for publicity. But she is now seeing that Ben didn't like that,” the tipster spilled.

They added: “They are going to be apart while he works on his movies, but Jennifer is looking to make extra efforts to be there together during their days off.”

The insider went on to claim that the couple is still in love with each other and Jennifer wants to rekindle her bond with Ben once again.

“They are in love but she wants to fall in love with Ben again and get back to what got them back together in the first place. She wants him to feel better about their relationship. Some have said the way they spend money is putting a strain on their relationship, but that isn't the case. It's that their communication is off,” they further revealed.