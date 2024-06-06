 
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship

Amy Robach expressed her emotion about regaining her 'feminine energy'

June 06, 2024

Amy Robach is embracing her 'feminine energy' back.

On Tuesday, June 4 during the latest episode of Amy & T.J. Podcast, host Robach and her cohost T.J Holmes talked about ‘feminine energy’ with guest Thalis Ouimet who is a matchmaker.

Robach who was previously married to Andrew Shue, explained her feeling, “I'm understanding that a little bit more now than I ever have before in my life, but I was always on the other side of things. Always.”

“I'm listening to you. I'm laughing because for the first time I'm open to that part of me that I haven't been before,” she told the matchmaker

Robach continued, “I've always been like, no. I'm the doer. I'm the getter. I'm the maker. I'm the creator. I'm the breadwinner…”

“So it's interesting about accepting and not just accepting, but embracing the other side of yourself in the right relationship,” she gave her remarks on embracing the tender side of being a woman.

It is pertinent to mention that the 51-year-old TV host first got married to Tim Mclntosh in 1996 and shares two daughters with him. The couple separated in 2009.

She tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010 but their split rumors first broke when she was spotted with her then Good Morning America cohost Holmes. At the time Holmes was married to ex wife Marilee Fiebig.

Currently, Robach and Holmes are dating and open about their relationship.

