T20 World Cup match: Uganda restrict Papua New Guinea to 77-run total

Only three PNG batters managed to get into double figures in a sorry batting display

June 06, 2024

Uganda players celebrate during a T20 World Cup match. - ICC

Uganda bowlers restricted Papua New Guinea to a meagre total of 77 during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Thursday.

Earlier, Uganda won the toss and invited Papua New Guinea to bat first. PNG were bowled out for only 77 runs in 19.1 overs.

Only three PNG batters could reach double figures in a dismal batting performance.

Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, and Frank Nsubuga showcased an impressive bowling action as each of them claimed two wickets.

Both teams hit the ground for this match after defeats in their respective opening matches. PNG resisted against the hosts West Indies in their first Group C match. Meanwhile, Uganda were beaten by Afghanistan who lead the group.

Today's match, however, offers a golden opportunity for one of these teams to secure their historic first World Cup win.

"We will bowl. We played here previously, we know exactly what to do. We had a discussion, just need to bat well and not lose wickets in clusters," Uganda captain Brian Masaba said at the toss.

Meanwhile, PNG captain Assad Vala said: "We were also looking to field, but we'll need to bat well now. We spoke about some areas where we can improve."

Lineups:

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

