Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero

Will Smith was Michael B. Jordan's inspiration and the chance of working with the former is something the latter said he is excitedly looking forward to.



During an interview with PEOPLE, the Creed star opened up about the progress on the I am Legend sequel where he was sharing screen with the Oscar winner.

"We're still working on the script and getting that up to par," adding, "It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him.”

He continued, “Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited.”

Will meanwhile told Entertainment Tonight he was working with Michael on the sequel which was announced in 2022.

"I think it's looking good," he noted. "[We have some] really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."