 
Geo News

Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero

Michael B. Jordan and his hero Will Smith will be sharing screen on ‘I Am Legend 2’

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero

Will Smith was Michael B. Jordan's inspiration and the chance of working with the former is something the latter said he is excitedly looking forward to.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the Creed star opened up about the progress on the I am Legend sequel where he was sharing screen with the Oscar winner.

"We're still working on the script and getting that up to par," adding, "It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him.”

He continued, “Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited.”

Will meanwhile told Entertainment Tonight he was working with Michael on the sequel which was announced in 2022.

"I think it's looking good," he noted. "[We have some] really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."

Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set
Ice Spice drops release date of debut album Y2K
Ice Spice drops release date of debut album Y2K
Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store
Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store
Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story
Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story
Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors
Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors
Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair
Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair
Glen Powell gushes over his pet dog's popularity
Glen Powell gushes over his pet dog's popularity
Will Smith still not over infamous Oscar slap incident?
Will Smith still not over infamous Oscar slap incident?
Miley Cyrus 'going nuts' as she misses Liam Hemsworth post divorce: Report
Miley Cyrus 'going nuts' as she misses Liam Hemsworth post divorce: Report
Drew Scott, Linda Phan share major family update
Drew Scott, Linda Phan share major family update
Jennifer Lopez advocates for 'love' amid 'Atlas' movie success
Jennifer Lopez advocates for 'love' amid 'Atlas' movie success