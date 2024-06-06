 
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story

The homes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian paint a starkly different picture

June 06, 2024

Kanye West's pricey home in Calabasas is in tatters but his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's home a few miles away is in a well-conditioned and decorated way.

Ye's ranch was over $2 million which he bought in 2018 for his professional and religious use such as the headquarters for the Donda Academy and for Sunday Service.

But the latest images show the property is begging for repair after it was abandoned in despair, according to Daily Mail.

Eight miles from there however an eye-catching villa of the mother-of-four would be visible worth $60 million. 

Nonetheless, Kanye was recently in a legal drama after his former aide Lauren Pisciotta leveled serious allegations against him including sexual harassment.

The Donda hitmaker meanwhile scoffed at the allegations calling them "baseless" and vowing to take legal action for blackmailing and extortion.

Kanye's lawyer accused her of "lascivious, unhinged conduct," alleging that she "consistently used sexual coercion" to demand money and valuable items.

