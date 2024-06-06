Photo: Chris Hemsworth takes step back to save Elsa Pataky marriage: Report

Chris Hemsworth reportedly tried hard to make his marriage with Elsa Pataky work.

For those unversed, Elsa and Chris welcomed their first daughter, India, in May 2012, after tying the knot in 2010.

They expanded their brood two years later, in March 2014, after the arrival of twins Sasha and Tristan.

But, as per the latest findings of Life & Style, a tipster revealed that “Chris and Elsa had a rough patch in their marriage” a while ago.

The source continued to dish, “It was tough, and there was no way he wasn’t going to change because of it, but fortunately, it was for the better.”

“Chris feels like he’s gotten a second chance,” they said of the Furiosa actor.

The insider also shared, “Chris worked hard to save his marriage,” and added, “He and Elsa went to marriage counseling and made a concerted effort to spend more time together.”



Prioritizing Elsa’s career, “Chris has stepped back a little more recently so Elsa can pursue her dreams,” dished the source.

They also remarked in conclusion, “He’s all about letting her rediscover her passions. They’re in a much better place today because of his actions.”