 
Geo News

Demi Moore cannot help but admire Joe Jonas' 'extreme good looks': Source

Joe Jonas was rumoured to be dating Demi Moore after saying goodbye to model Stormi Bree

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Photo: Demi Moore cannot help but admire Joe Jonas' 'extreme good looks': Source

Demi Moore is seemingly growing close to Joe Jonas after Sophie Turner split, but their bond is far from romantic.

As fans will know, the former husband of the Game of Thrones star has recently parted ways from girlfriend Stormi Bree, and it has been speculated that he is now bonding well with Demi Moore.

These rumours come after the duo was papped enjoying a lunch date at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival.

In the wake of these events, an insider shared with Life & Style, "It’s a really exciting time for both Demi and Joe, and that’s the big reason them building a friendship makes sense.”

“Thanks to the incredible reception to her film The Substance at Cannes, Demi is a movie star again,” they also mentioned.

The insider went on to claim, “Joe is finding his groove as a single dad and pretty much fully recovered from the roller-coaster ride of his marriage and his divorce from Sophie Turner.”

They also said that Demi Moore cannot ignore his “extreme good looks,” and added, “He’s in rebuilding mode and not leaning as much on his brothers as he was a year ago.”

“He’s his own man again, and Demi certainly can see that, and on her own level, relate to that,” they stated before resigning from the chat.

Another insider from In Touch Weekly confirmed that Demi finds “Joe attractive, [but] that’s all. But then again, you can never predict anything when it comes to Demi.”

