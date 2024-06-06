 
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talk excitement for 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman touch upon upcoming releases in a recent Vanity Fair video

June 06, 2024

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman excited for Big Little Lies Season 3

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are building anticipation for Big Little Lies Season 3

The pair of Oscar and Emmy-winning stars and producers touched upon upcoming releases in a recent one-on-one Vanity Fair video on Wednesday.

The interview was packed with incredible updates for Big Little Lies fans as the pair confirmed that preparations for a third season are underway, to which Kidman confessed to mistakenly spilling the beans at a golf event last year.

"I got excited," Kidman shared with a laugh. The two discussed how co-stars Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern also got eager to confirm the renewal news.

The duo assured that the momentum is building fast with author Liane Morarty delivering the book.

The news of a Big Little Lies reunion comes five years after the second season due to the tragic demise of the original director, Jean-Marc Vallée, in December 2021.

Witherspoon also reflected on her upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show, crediting the show's success to 'good writers' as she recalled her earlier disbelief with the series getting a fourth season.

"What’s really interesting is that journalism is shifting. Every year that we’ve made the show, we’ve tackled #MeToo, sexual harassment in the workplace, COVID. Last year, we tackled a lot of stuff, including the insurrection, which we reenacted—my character filming it and discovering her brother was part of it. And Nic, I’m telling you: You and I both share stories. I’ve done scary things on set. Nothing was scarier than that," Witherspoon told Kidman.

Besides discussing The Morning Show's storyline and Big Little Lies updates, Witherspoon and Kidman also opened up about their unexpected journey into producing.

"I didn’t start out going, 'I want to produce,'" Kidman shared with Witherspoon, who also agreed with her, calling it a 'very natural progression' for both. 

