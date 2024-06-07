Dolly Parton puts love over career sans blink

Dolly Parton has an illustrated career and has no immediate plans to retire but a thing which could force her to exit the industry is if her husband gets ill.



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Jolene singer was asked about whether she has any plans to retire, "Not today. Maybe someday I may have to. I've always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back.”

The admission comes in the wake of her remarks stating "Anything I really want to do, then I'll do it. I don't care that I'm famous."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dolly opened up about what scared her in life. "It scares me that people are not better to one another and that we have to live in a world where people are nuts and crazy and you have to try to figure out how you're going to manoeuvre all round that."

Dolly meanwhile was married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966.