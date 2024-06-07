Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss

Jennifer Aniston is crying happy tears as Friends approaches 30th anniversary.

Aniston was having a vulnerable moment during Variety's Actors on Actors conversation with Quinta Brunsons when she was asked how she feels about the show's milestone and what it's like to watch it after costar Matthew Perry's sudden death in October 2023.

"Oh God, don't make me cry!" Aniston replied.

Brunsons immediately tried to comfort her, saying, "I won't, we won't make each other cry," to which Aniston softly replied, "Okay."

Brunson, 34, then pointed out, "But, you're already crying," and offered Aniston, 55, a moment of reprieve.

"Sorry, I just started thinking about..." Aniston went, before being handed a tissue. "It's happy tears," she insisted, adding, "Okay, and we're back!"



The two also reflected on her character's journey as Brunson noted, "When you were a baby on that show you were so advanced... your fine motor skills were insane."

"Wasn't I? I was an old soul," Aniston replied to this by saying.

For those unversed, the sitcom Friends revolves around a group of six close friends — Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) based in New York City.



Perry's death anniversary also comes one month after the show's 30th annivesary in September.