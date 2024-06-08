Jake Gyllenhaal finds strength in godmother Jamie Lee Curtis

Jake Gyllenhaal and his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis are closer than fans think.



The 43-year-old actor talked about his relationship with his Godmother Curtis in a recent interview with E! News on his forthcoming show Presumed on AppleTV+

The Road House actor revealed that Curtis is a source of love and strength for him.

“She gives me strength and gives me love at times [that] I’ve definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her," he said.

During the conversation when he was asked about working with the legendary actress Gyllenhaal responded by saying, “It would be an honor.”

Additionally, Gyllenhaal and Curtis revealed to People magazine that at the time of the COVID-19 lockdown they used to be neighbors.

“He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress told the outlet in April 2023. “We've just gotten to know each other."