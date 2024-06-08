 
Geo News

Ariana Grande receives sweet gift from Jimmy Fallon

The '7 Rings' singer previously gifted the late-night show host, Jimmy Fallon a sweatshirt

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Ariana Grande receives sweet gift from Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon gifted a sweet gift to his special guest Ariana Grande on his late-night talk show.

On Thursday, June 6, the 30-year-old songstress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her new album Eternal Sunshine and upcoming role as Glinda in the film adaption of Wicked.

During one of the segments of the show, the host surprised Grande by presenting her a sweatshirt with his childhood photo.

Previously the Nickelodeon alum also gifted him a similar gift, a sweatshirt but it was printed with Grande’s adorable baby photo.

“Years ago you gave me one of the nicest things ever, I don’t know if you remember even giving me this," said Fallon while showing the crewneck shirt she gifted him.

"You gave me a sweatshirt with your baby picture on it. It’s so cute and I loved it so much,” he continued.

"I look exactly the same,” Grande laughed.

Fallon went on to say, "I wanted to give you a little something too. This is a sweatshirt for you.”

“This is me, I was five years old," he said while pointing at the picture printed on the shirt.

In the picture the five-year-old Fallon was wearing a sailor costume, "I was in the Navy,” he joked.

The surprised Eternal Sunshine singer said, “I’m gonna cherish this, I love this so much. It’s my favorite thing ever.”


Jake Gyllenhaal finds strength in godmother Jamie Lee Curtis
Jake Gyllenhaal finds strength in godmother Jamie Lee Curtis
Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite' thing about herself
Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite' thing about herself
'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.
'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'
Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut
Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut
'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers'
'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers'
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss
Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world
Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour
David Iacono joins Scarlett Johansson in new 'Jurassic World' movie
David Iacono joins Scarlett Johansson in new 'Jurassic World' movie