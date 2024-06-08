Ariana Grande receives sweet gift from Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon gifted a sweet gift to his special guest Ariana Grande on his late-night talk show.



On Thursday, June 6, the 30-year-old songstress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her new album Eternal Sunshine and upcoming role as Glinda in the film adaption of Wicked.

During one of the segments of the show, the host surprised Grande by presenting her a sweatshirt with his childhood photo.

Previously the Nickelodeon alum also gifted him a similar gift, a sweatshirt but it was printed with Grande’s adorable baby photo.

“Years ago you gave me one of the nicest things ever, I don’t know if you remember even giving me this," said Fallon while showing the crewneck shirt she gifted him.

"You gave me a sweatshirt with your baby picture on it. It’s so cute and I loved it so much,” he continued.

"I look exactly the same,” Grande laughed.

Fallon went on to say, "I wanted to give you a little something too. This is a sweatshirt for you.”

“This is me, I was five years old," he said while pointing at the picture printed on the shirt.

In the picture the five-year-old Fallon was wearing a sailor costume, "I was in the Navy,” he joked.

The surprised Eternal Sunshine singer said, “I’m gonna cherish this, I love this so much. It’s my favorite thing ever.”



