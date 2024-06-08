PAK vs IND: Green Shirts won't get chance to practice at Nassau stadium ahead of mega clash

Pakistan celebrating in match against the United States on June 6, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan team will not be able to practice at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium ahead of the T20 World Cup clash against India on June 9 (tomorrow).

The Green Shirts are slated to play their second T20 match against arch-rivals India on Sunday at the Nassau stadium in New York at 7:30pm PST.

The national side will have a three-hour practice session at Cantiague Park before the mega clash tonight.

It is important to note that the Indian side has played a match at the venue against Ireland and is better aware of the pitch condition than Green Shirts.

Moreover, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has vowed to address concerns regarding the pitch at the NY stadium ahead of the June 9 match after criticism.

"T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," the ICC said in a statement.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."

Pak vs US match

Pakistan have so far played one match of the T20 World Cup and were defeated in the Super Over by the minnows US.

The hosts successfully defended a 19-run target in the Super Over challenge against Pakistan as earlier they managed to tie the score in the nail-biting 20-over play.

Pakistan lost the match by five runs in the one-over eliminator.

They had posted a 160-run target while batting first which the US managed to levelled on the last ball of the last over as they concluded their innings at 159-3.

In the Super Over, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir took the ball and the US concluded their innings 18-1 and in reply, Pakistan could only score 13-1 and ended up losing the match by five runs.