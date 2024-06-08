 
Geo News

Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere

Glen Powell recalled taking his dog Brisket on adventurous trip while shooting for 'Twisters'

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere

Glen Powell recently shared a humorous story about his dog Brisket, whom he brings everywhere.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Powell, starring in the upcoming film Twisters shared that on set everyone including co-star Daisy Edger-Jones helped take care of Brisket.

The Hit Man star said, "every department was taking care of Brisket," adding, "he really has so many co-parents."

However, Powell recalled that the one thing he "regret taking Brisket on," was the Universal Backlot tour.

Powell described the adventurous tour as a "nightmare for a dog," with fire, sharks, and the intense Fast & Furious ride.

"Daisy Edgar-Jones and I are co-parenting, she's next to me and we were just covering Brisket's eyes, whispering. I was like, 'That was the worst dad move ever.' I almost gave him a heart attack," he recalled.

Due to Brisket's fear of Fast & Furious ride, the actor humorously claimed, "Brisket doesn't like Vin Diesel."

