Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere

Glen Powell recently shared a humorous story about his dog Brisket, whom he brings everywhere.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Powell, starring in the upcoming film Twisters shared that on set everyone including co-star Daisy Edger-Jones helped take care of Brisket.

The Hit Man star said, "every department was taking care of Brisket," adding, "he really has so many co-parents."

However, Powell recalled that the one thing he "regret taking Brisket on," was the Universal Backlot tour.

Powell described the adventurous tour as a "nightmare for a dog," with fire, sharks, and the intense Fast & Furious ride.

"Daisy Edgar-Jones and I are co-parenting, she's next to me and we were just covering Brisket's eyes, whispering. I was like, 'That was the worst dad move ever.' I almost gave him a heart attack," he recalled.

Due to Brisket's fear of Fast & Furious ride, the actor humorously claimed, "Brisket doesn't like Vin Diesel."