Big blow to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage?

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is reportedly heading to a divorce they have decided to sell their shared home in Beverly Hills, Calif.,



The mansion is said to be valued at $60 million as the pair, according to TMZ, acquired the services of Santiago Arana from The Agency last year to sell the house.

Reports suggest the couple is asking "around $65 million" for the house but as of now there are no buyers.

Not to mention, the duo is said to suffer a financial loss of “millions of dollars” and due to a broker's commission, “a new tax on super-expensive properties, along with significant money they plunked down in improvements."

In the meantime, the rumour about Ben and Jen was started after it was reported the pair are living separately.