Kanye West demands shocking favour from the worker?

The new lawsuit claims Kanye West asked Lauren Pisciotta to arrange women for his fantasy

June 09, 2024

Accusations against Kanye West continued to entail something new and more shocking every day as the latest claims he was asking his ex-worker to fulfil his fantasies.

Lauren Pisciotta, who has previously laid bare her charges against the Grammy winner made a explosive accusation stating Ye told her to arrange five women for him so he could be intimate with them along with his wife Bianca Censori.

The ex-assistant who worked for the Power hitmaker in 2021 said in the new lawsuit that, "Kanye West a.k.a Ye would require Plaintiff to co-ordinate Uber rides for women to meet with him. On one such occasion, in August 2022, after Plaintiff had arranged an Uber ride."

"Kanye West a.k.a Ye and Bianca Censori called Plaintiff wanting to discuss the orgy (five-some) they had participated in the day before,” according to The Sun after scanning the documents.

The ex-model earlier sued Kanye for wrongful termination and sexual harassment in which she claimed to reject his advances which led to her sacking.

"In August 2022 at the Yeezy/Gap office. Kanye West aka Ye required Plaintiff to remove her cardigan while she was in the office because he said 'it was covering too much,” Lauren says.

Kanye meanwhile responded to her previous lawsuit claiming her allegations as “baseless” and announced to counter-sue her for blackmailing and extortion.

