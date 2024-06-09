T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan set to face India in make-or-break showdown today

Pakistan and India skippers Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma are seen in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Pakistan-India clash to take place at 7:30pm PST.

All-rounder Imad Wasim passed fit to play match.

Pakistan desperately need to win this match today.



In what is considered as mother of all clashes in cricket world, Pakistan and India are set to face-off today in their first encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.



The match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally with both teams set to reignite their rivalry at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 7:30pm PST.

The Men in Green, led by skipper Babar Azam, desperately need a win against India after the shocking loss against the United States in their first match of the mega tournament.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India will have one foot in the Super 8 if they win against the Green Shirts since they have already defeated Ireland in their opening match.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.



The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar-led side played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has received a much-needed boost ahead of the crucial match with all-rounder Imad Wasim declared fit to play.

Imad missed Pakistan's opening game against the US and had also sat out the final match of their pre-tournament series with England due to a rib injury.

But Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten told the pre-match press conference that the 35-year-old left-arm spinner is fit to play on Sunday.

Kirsten also said that Pakistan are eager to bounce back after the demoralising defeat against the USA.

"It's never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They're trying their best. It's never nice. I don't think I needed to motivate this team for this game," he said.

"I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort.

"It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. Two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, we move on.”

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been under the scanner for its variable bounce and India captain knows all about it after he was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the arm in the victory against Ireland on Wednesday.

"I think playing good cricket holds the key no matter the opposition. With the pitch, I think you know what to expect from the conditions, so you've got to prepare yourself in a way that you know these types of conditions are there," Sharma said.

"We have spoken about it, about what we need to do on these types of conditions. We have had lengthy chats with individuals about what the game plan can be for the batters and the bowlers as well. You can try to control what is in your control.

"There is a lot of experience in our changing room. So, when you come across conditions like these, I expect everyone to at least try and make good decisions. Again, we are going to approach [it] how we approached the first game. Nothing changes for us. We want to try and tick all the boxes in batting, bowling, and fielding," the Indian skipper added.

India vs Pakistan match timings

Local: 10:30am

GMT: 2:30pm

PST: 7:30pm

IST: 8:00pm

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.