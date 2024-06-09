 
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri enjoys weekend with fun activity

Tom Cruise shares 18-year-old daughter Suri with former wife Katie Holmes

June 09, 2024

Suri Cruise, who is the daughter of Tom Cruise, was recently spotted in New York City.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie spent a cozy Saturday as she was papped riding a bike in New York City, as per the findings of Daily Mail.

Suri donned a white crocheted top with red printed trousers for this fun weekend activity.

It is pertinent to mention here that this sighting comes after the 18-year-old announced in a TikTok video that she would be going to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

For those unversed, Tom shares Suri with former wife Katie Holmes, with whom he tied the knot in 2006.

Her mother, Katie Holmes, reportedly “takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.” However, Katie has remained estranged with the Mission: Impossible alum since her parents called it quits in 2012.

An insider privy to Heat Magazine dished earlier about the acting sensation, “Tom is feeling guilty about missing so much of her life, but insists that he hasn’t completely shut Suri out of his life,” adding, “and does get updates from time to time.” 

