Jason Kelce comments on brother Travis' life since dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is not letting fame compromise his humbleness, according to his brother Jason.

His brother and former NFL pro, Jason Kelce claims that dating Taylor Swift hasn't changed anything about how Travis conducts himself in public.

“I haven’t seen him change one bit,” Jason said Friday on Andrew Santino’s podcast Whiskey Ginger.

“He stayed true to himself. He’s still humble. He treats everyone with the utmost respect.”

For those unversed, Swift confirmed her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs player at a September 2023 game at Arrowhead Stadium, two months after the couple, both 34, started dating.

Jason reflected on how he and his wife had to take different measures with changing circumstances fame brought upon them, including a harassment incident during the chat too.

“Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second,” he explained. “This is a whole other situation here. Like, you can’t be a normal person at that point.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, made these comments following a related incident where an angry and drunk fan yelled at them for refusing to take a picture with her, but later apologised for the 'out of character' behavior.