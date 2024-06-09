 
Kanye West, Bianca Censori headed towards ‘power imbalance' in marriage?

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori were lately sighted in Japan

June 09, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly entered a whole new marriage dynamic.

Recently, the couple was papped together in Japan, but this time the Yeezy designer covered her face.

Amid this new unusual sighting of the couple, the relationship expert Louella Alderson presented her new findings about the couple to The Mirror.

"Given that they met when Bianca worked for Yeezy, their relationship started off as a professional one and it's possible that some of those dynamics have carried over into their personal relationship,” the skilled expert started.

“There may be a level of formality and structure in their interactions, as opposed to the more relaxed and intimate dynamic that is often associated with romantic relationships," she continued.

Speculating that Kanye’s Australian muse may finally get her say in the process, Louella revealed, "Bianca's voice may be heard more in the creative process, allowing for a more equal working dynamic."

"However, working closely together can also lead to an imbalance of power and possible conflicts if there are differences in opinions or decision-making styles,” she continued to surmise.

“Given Kanye's strong personality, this is likely a dynamic that Bianca has to navigate in their working relationship. Due to the unequal power dynamic that appears to be present, Bianca may feel like she has less control and influence in their relationship," the expert mentioned before signing off from the discussion. 

