Camilla Cabello 'excited' to say goodbye to normal life

Camilla Cabello expressed new career ambitions with album 'C, XOXO' s release

June 09, 2024

Camilla Cabello is reportedly all set to take her position as a popstar after enjoying ‘normal’ life.

In a new chat with Hello Magazine, Camilla Cabello expressed that she is getting out of ‘normie’ lifestyle with this album’s release and is ready to make her mark in the music industry once again.

She began the topic by saying, “I needed to live a normal life for a while. but now I feel ready to get out there with this album.”

“I’ve had the best time of my life and now we’re ready to share it with the world and get energy back from people. I’m excited,” she remarked before moving on to a new topic.

During the same chat, the former girlfriend of Shawn Mendes reflected on her changed perspective on life and admitted missing someone special.

“I feel as though this album has a different perspective,” she said of new album, C, XOXO.

Camilla went on to reveal, “Before, a lot of my songs were about going through something like a break-up but saying, ‘No problem. Life goes on. I’m happy.’”

“This is more focused on feelings and how you can go through a break-up and still miss that person even though you shouldn’t. It is more complex and indefinite. This is a whole new territory for me,” she expressed and concluded the topic.

