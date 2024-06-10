Kurt Russell turns out to be Kate Hudson's big fan

Kurt Russel turns out Kate Hudson’s big fan

Kurt Russell came out as a big fan of his stepdaughter Kate Hudson's music.



On Saturday, June 8, in an exclusive interview with People magazine during a Television Academy event for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters at the Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles, Russell gushed over Kate’s debut album Glorious.

He called Hudson’s new track one of his favorites, he said, "I like that. I like the way she kicks that out there,"

"She belts that out there,” he added.

Russell further praised by saying that he loved those songs more that are "about Goldie" and his grandson Ryder, "I think those songs are really good, really well done."

He continued to say, “I think it's fun. She can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."

Moreover, Hudson released her first-ever studio album Glorious in May but she first showed off her talent in the musical comedy Glee.