 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's reputation takes another hit amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez accused of being controlling and unfriendly by TV show host amid divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez’s reputation takes another hit amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez’s reputation has taken another major hit after Meghan McCain joined others in spilling the reality of the singer-actor.

The View host dragged the Hollywood star for being "deeply unpleasant" and a "diva" while sharing her experience of having her on the show on her podcast, Citizen McCain.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does,” McCain said. “I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo. She just is a deeply unpleasant person.”

“She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen,” McCain recounted. “More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

The host continued: “She was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful.

"When you’re coming on a show for a ten-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for ten f------ minutes.”

McCain and her co-host Miranda Wilkins further revealed that JLo’s team deleted their negative comments about her from the internet in April, but the comments are now back online.

“She had our video taken down,” Wilkins also chimed in about the video, which has since been restored. “We’re beefing with her right now.”

Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song
Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song
Kurt Russell turns out to be Kate Hudson's big fan
Kurt Russell turns out to be Kate Hudson's big fan
Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate
Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate
Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon'
Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon'
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Guy Fieri honors youngest son Ryder on high school graduation
Guy Fieri honors youngest son Ryder on high school graduation
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale
Sofia Richie celebrates the arrival of baby daughter Eloise
Sofia Richie celebrates the arrival of baby daughter Eloise
Is Blake Lively making a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine'? video
Is Blake Lively making a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Will Smith joins fans at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' screening
Will Smith joins fans at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' screening
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola, Luke, Claudia, more give some modern love advice video
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola, Luke, Claudia, more give some modern love advice