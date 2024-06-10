 
Leo Woodall teases Nicholas about playing Harry Styles in 'The Idea of You'

Nicholas Galitzine's recent role in 'The Idea of You' was said to be inspired by the One Direction alum

June 10, 2024

Leo Woodall once again brought up Nicholas Galitzine’s role in The Idea of You.

The two British actors recently sat down to have a chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors segment and discussed the industry’s demand of being a versatile artist who can portray a range of emotions.

While talking about his role in out-and-out comedy Bottoms, Nicholas discussed how he had a hard time figuring out his character.

“ I’ve never done an out-and-out comedy like that. What’s it like?” Leo asked to which the 29-year-old actor replied, “Emma Seligman, who directed it, she’d be like, ‘You’re an infant, and you’re throwing your toys out the pram.’ The next day, ‘You’re a sociopath, and you’re gaslighting this person.’ I’m like, ‘I have no idea who this character is,'" he explained.

“It was tricky, because I had two weeks, maybe, between wrapping ‘The Idea of You’ to go on to ‘Mary & George,’” Nicholas said, at which Leo snapped and said, “‘The Idea of You,’” where you play Harry Styles.”

“Deny, deny, deny, deny!” Nicholas replied.

Last month, in an issue for Stellar, Anne Hathaway had revealed that the romcom is not inspired from the fan-fiction about Harry.

"You guys keep saying it. The author keeps saying it's not! During the audition process, which I can speak to as I'm a producer on the film, we saw people from all backgrounds,” the lead actress of the movie declared.

