David Beckham perfects his gardening skills with fans' advice

David Beckham took fans' advice to heart and returned with another gardening video.

Previously on Saturday, Beckham delighted fans with a video of himself planting a Queen of Sweden rose shrub on Instagram.

However, fans pointed out some mistakes in the comments section with one suggesting, "Hole should be 2/3 times the size of that and filled with compost and good soil. Mulch the top and water incessantly. Roses are guzzlers. Youll need to watch the ants. Roses are their favorites."

Taking fans' advice by heart, the former footballer returned with another video thanking his followers for their suggestions in the caption, "Thanks for the advice who knew."

David Beckham thanked fans for their useful gardening tips

"After my slightly amateur attempt at planting my shrubs yesterday, I took some advice from a few people that commented on my slightly amateur planting and trying to get my Queen of Sweden out of the box. And guess what? They were right. Let's see," he said in the video.

Fans flooded the comments section praising Beckham's newfound hobby.

One wrote, "David Beckham gardening is my new favorite content on social media. Thank you for sharing, being positive, and making the world a better place."

"A David Beckham gardening show would be a hit!" another commented.