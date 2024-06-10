Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals life-altering 'attitude shift' after cancer battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed how she is dealing with her health and life after cancer battle.



The 63-year-old actress and comedian recently appeared on the Today Show on June 10 and talked to Hoda Kotab about their past health struggle.

Hoda who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 began with, “One of the reasons I’ve always wanted to talk to you is that many years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and something struck me in that moment.”

“I realized for the very first time in my life that my life had a beginning and an end.”

Hoda noted that for the first time, she got her ‘focus’ and she ‘cleared away stuff she didn’t want any more’ in her life.

Louis-Dreyfus agreed with Hoda and admitted she felt the same way, she added, “I think that when you’re younger, there’s kind of this arrogance of youth, of feeling like — you do feel immortal.”

She went on to say, “And then all of a sudden you’re bumped up against that... So it puts into sharp focus priorities — it did for me."

Moreover, the Veep also star noted that she had changed her ‘attitude’ toward life.

“I made more of an attitude shift about what my priorities were and how to sort of go forth. And a lot of this work that we’re talking about today is sort of as a result of that,” Louis Dreyfus said while referring to her movie Tuesday and podcast Wiser Than Me.

It is pertinent to mention that on September 2017, the day after Louis-Dreyfus won her 6th Emmy award, got the news of her cancer diagnosis as per WSJ magazine.

After more than a year of going through six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, the actor announced that she is cancer-free now.