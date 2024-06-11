 
Tom Cruise sets to do impossible in ‘MI: 8' stunt

Tom Cruise co-star in ‘Mission Impossible’ says he will break every record in the upcoming franchise movie

June 11, 2024

Tom Cruise has a history of performing wild, daring, and unthinkable stunts. But, according to his Mission Impossible co-star Shea Whigham his action in Dead Reckoning 2 will drop fans' jaws.

In a chat with the Business Insider, the Boardwalk Empire said, “Tom Cruise does stuff that's gonna make number seven pale in comparison," noting, "He's unbelievable in the next one."

He plays Jasper Briggs in the movie and he told The Hollywood Reporter that his shooting on the movie was completed in May. But, the megastar is still on-set working on the movie.

"What he's doing now, people are going to be floored," the 55-year-old told the outlet.

“He wants to make this one like an adventure film, and he and McQuarrie have an idea of what they want to do with it. So it's going to be amazing."

