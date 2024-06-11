 
Rihanna puts results on display before haircare launch

Rihanna steps out in natural hair as her haircare range release is days away

June 11, 2024

As Rihanna set to launch her new haircare line she has shown the fans how good her products are by going out with her stunning natural hair.

Though the Grammy winner in the past tried different hair transformations however her recent outing in New York with her short, curled blonde hair wowed fans who lined up to get her autograph.

She unveiled the gorgeous look before the release of Fenty Hair—her first haircare brand—which includes products such as hair styling, colouring solutions, shampoo, and more. 

Rihanna earlier announced the range—which is set to release on June 13—on social media saying, ‘A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin’ up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for."

She continued, "You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,’ she continued. ‘I’ve had almost every texture, colour, [and] length – from weaves to braids to natural."

"So, I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.’

